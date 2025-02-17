Aluva: A fire broke out at a plastic godown in Pukkattupady, Aluva, on Monday morning. The fire was first spotted around 4 am. Residents noticed smoke and flames and immediately alerted the authorities.

"We received an alert by 4.05 am. The fire is now under control, but it has not been fully extinguished", a fire and rescue service official said. The godown is owned by a person named Basheer, he added.

Two units from the Aluva fire station and multiple units from nearby stations in Thrikkakkara, Pattimattom, Perumbavoor, Gandhi Nagar, and Eloor were dispatched to the site. The cause of the fire has not yet been identified. No casualties have been reported so far.