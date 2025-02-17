A Grade Assistant Sub-Inspector from Kodungallur police station has been suspended after being arrested in a Rs 3 crore fraud case in Karnataka, where he allegedly posed as an Enforcement Directorate (ED) officer. The officer, Shafeer Babu, was suspended on Monday following an order from the Thrissur Rural SP.

According to the police, Shafeer Babu and a few accomplices staged a fake raid at a matchbox industry owner's residence in Vitla, Dakshina Kannada, on January 3. Posing as an ED official, he seized Rs 3 crore from the businessman, who is a family member of the Karnataka Assembly Speaker.

Karnataka Police recently apprehended Shafeer Babu from the Irinjalakuda police quarters with the permission of the Thrissur District Police Superintendent. He is currently in judicial custody in Karnataka.

Last week, two Kollam natives, Anil Antony from Kadavoor and Sachin from Anchalamoodu, Peruman, were also arrested in connection with the case.