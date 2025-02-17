Pathanamthitta: Police have taken three people into custody in connection with the murder of CITU worker Jithin (36) in Perunadu, Madathummoozhi.

The incident occurred near Kochupalam on Sunday night following a confrontation. According to the police, the murder was a continuation of a previous altercation in the area.

CPM district secretary Raju Abraham alleged that BJP-RSS workers were behind the murder. However, BJP district president V A Suraj dismissed the claim, accusing the CPM of falsely implicating his party. He asserted that no BJP worker was involved in the murder.

Pathanamthitta SP and Ranni DySP inspected the crime scene. Police have named eight accused in the FIR—Nikhilesh, Vishnu, Sharon, Sumith, Maneesh, Aromal, Mithun, and Akhil, all residents of Perunadu. According to the FIR, Vishnu took a knife from a car and fatally stabbed Jithin. Police maintain that the murder was motivated by personal enmity.