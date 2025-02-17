Kochi: The Kerala High Court has expressed its reluctance to grant anticipatory bail to former MLA PC George, who has been booked for allegedly making hate speech against the Muslim community during a television debate.



Justice P V Kunhikrishnan observed that George has repeatedly violated the conditions set by both the Magistrate Court and the High Court. The High Court had earlier granted him bail on the condition that he refrain from making provocative statements.

The judge questioned the credibility of granting bail again, given George’s repeated defiance of previous orders. "When the High Court is making orders, you are violating them and coming again. What is the guarantee that you will not repeat it tomorrow?" Justice Kunhikrishnan remarked.

George has been booked under Section 196(1)(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for promoting enmity between different religious groups, Section 299 of the BNS for deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious sentiments, and Section 120(o) of the Kerala Police Act for causing nuisance and violating public order.

The State strongly opposed his bail plea, highlighting that this was not an isolated incident. It pointed out that George has been booked in four cases for making similar provocative statements, indicating a deliberate pattern of speech targeting the Muslim community.

Senior Counsel appearing for George argued that his remarks were not made with any malicious intent but were an inadvertent mistake in the heat of the debate. He claimed that George had apologised for his statements and that there was no evidence of incitement or provocation resulting from them. Instead, the audience was seen laughing at his comments, the defence stated.

The court was not convinced by the arguments and observed that George was openly disregarding judicial orders. "I can understand if he is an ordinary man. But he is not. He has had a long political career and experience. My concern is that when the High Court sets conditions, they must be followed. If I accept your argument, tomorrow anyone can claim that High Court orders can be ignored," the judge remarked.

The court has posted the matter for further hearing on Wednesday.

(With LiveLaw inputs.)