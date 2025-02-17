Mumbai: Kuttanad MLA Thomas K Thomas is set to become the state president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Kerala. The decision was made following discussions in Mumbai between Sharad Pawar, PC Chacko, AK Saseendran, and Thomas K Thomas.



A formal announcement will be made after the central observer arrives in Kerala on February 25 and consults with district presidents and state leaders.

Senior NCP leader PC Chacko recently resigned as the party’s state president. He reportedly informed Pawar that he faced significant challenges after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan declined to induct Thomas K Thomas as a minister, despite the party’s decision. It is understood that an internal rift over replacing AK Saseendran with Thomas K Thomas in the cabinet contributed to Chacko’s resignation.