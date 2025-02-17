Thrissur: A young man sustained severe injuries after an altercation broke out at KR Bar in Perumpilavu on Sunday night. The injured, Shekeer, a resident of Karikkad Chola, Perumpilavu, has multiple criminal cases against him.

The bar's security staff assaulted Shekeer with an iron rod, causing a skull fracture and severe internal bleeding. The altercation began inside the bar and escalated when the security staff, along with others, dragged Shekeer outside and brutally attacked him.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident. Further action is expected based on the medical report and CCTV footage.