Thrissur: A woman who was in critical condition after being hacked by her husband breathed her last on Monday. The deceased is Sreeshma (35).

Her husband, Vasan (49), a native of Marekkad, hacked Sreeshma on January 29, 2025. After attacking her, Vasan fled the scene but was later arrested by Mala police. He is currently remanded at Viyyur Jail.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is learned that Vasan attacked his wife following a family dispute. While Sreeshma was working at a private factory, she purchased a smartphone on EMI. Growing suspicious of her, the accused committed the crime.