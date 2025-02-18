Thiruvananthapuram: As the debate on the state's entrepreneurial progress continues, the Chief Minister's Office has released figures stating that Kerala has seen the number of startups grow to 6,200 over the last eight years under the LDF government.

There were only 300 startups in the state during the last UDF regime, the CMO said in a Facebook post. "This has increased to 6,200 in the last eight years of the LDF government. It has created 60,000 job opportunities and generated an investment of Rs 5,800 crore," the post stated.

If the built space was 15,000 square feet in 2016, it has now grown to one million square feet of incubation space, it added. The state government aims to create 15,000 startups and generate 100,000 jobs by 2026, the CMO said.

The release comes at a time when Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's recent praise of the entrepreneurial growth of the state under the left government triggered a major row and debate in the state. While Tharoor's party questioned the basis of his claims, the CPM welcomed them.