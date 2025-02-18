Kollam/Bengaluru: Two Malayali youths died, and another two were injured after their car collided with a tree in the Ragihalli forest area in Bengaluru. The accident took place at 11.30 pm on Monday.

The deceased Arsh P Basheer (23) and Muhammad Shahooq (28) are residents of Musaliyar Hills in Ezhukon Karuvel, Kollam. The injured Devanarayan (23), from Alappuzha, and Shahil (22), from Thanjavur, have been admitted to a private hospital in Bannerghatta.

Arsh was an MBA student at T John College. Shahooq was an employee of a private company. Their bodies were shifted to the Victoria Hospital morgue for postmortem.