Thiruvananthapuram: Renowned screenwriter, author and teacher Sreevaraham Balakrishnan (M Balakrishnan Nair) passed away on Tuesday. He was 93. He breathed his last at his home in Thycaud. His funeral will be held at 4 pm on Wednesday at the Santhi Kavadam in Thycaud.

Balakrishnan served as an english teacher at Dhanuvachapuram Government College, Mattannur Paszhassiraja College, and the Kerala Hindi Prachar Sabha. He worked as a public relations officer at the Kerala Raj Bhavan for 12 years. He was also a member of the state government's film award selection committee on two occasions.

Balakrishnan wrote the screenplay for the film Prathisandhi, directed by Adoor Gopalakrishnan, for the Public Relations Department. He also wrote the script for Elavankod Desham, a film by KG George starring Mammootty. He also penned for the films Swathi Thirunaal directed by Lenin Rajendran, Snehapoorvam Meera by Harikumar and Aswathy directed by Jesey.

He played an instrumental role in paving the way for actor Janardhanan's entry into the film industry. The late P Balachandran, actor and playwright, was his brother-in-law.

Sreevaraham Balakrishnan's notable collection of stories includes 'Abdullakutty' and 'Nadeemadhyathilethum vare'. He received awards including the Kerala State Television Award and the Abu Dhabi Shakti Award.

His wife is PS Radha. Children: Shyam Krishna and Soumya Krishna. Son-in-law: Shyam Kumar.