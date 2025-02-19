Kozhikode: The day-long protests by the Left-leaning Kerala NGO Union at various taluk offices in the district and the Kozhikode collectorate were called off after the revenue department decided to freeze the transfer orders issued to eight Junior Superintendents (deputy Tahasildars).

The department decided to suspend the transfer following a discussion led by the district collector.

The protests started at 9 am in front of the ADM's office and at Taluk offices in Thamarassery, Vadakara, and Koyilandy and went on till 4.50 pm. The agitation was called off after the district collector agreed to freeze the transfer orders till February 21. Sources said further decisions will be taken after considering the Union's complaint. The Additional District Magistrate, Thottathil Ravindran MLA and the NGO Union district committee leaders were part of the discussion.

On February 12, ADM transferred eight junior superintendents. Six were mutually transferred to different posts in the district collectorate complex (including the taluk office), and two were mutually transferred to the Thamarassery taluk office.

However, the NGO Union alleged that the transfers violated government rules. "Many of those transferred did not complete three years on their posts. It's against the rule to give them a transfer. A couple who suffer from kidney-related issues was transferred to posts with a heavy workload," a Union leader said.

The NGO Union started the protest on February 13. they picketed in front of ADM's office and blocked him till 8.30 pm. Then the collector suspended the transfer order till Feruary 18.

As authorities did not take further action regarding the transfer order, the Union started a day-long protest on Wednesday.

"The transfer order has been frozen after the continuous protests by the Kerala NGO Union. The district collector assured us that the order would be withdrawn and a new order would be issued with considerable changes. Our main demand was to recheck the transfer of the couple, who suffer from kidney issues, and the transfer junior superintendents, who have not completed three years on their posts," said Union district committee representative Hamsa Kannattil.