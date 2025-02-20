Kochi: A Jharkhand native Customs officer and his sister were found dead at the Central Excise Quarters in Kakkanad on Thursday. The deceased are Customs Additional Commissioner Manish Vijay (42) and his sister Shalini Vijay. It is not clear what happened to their mother, Shakuntala Agarwal, who was living with them, police said.

It is reported that Manish Vijay was on leave for a few days. Even after his leave was over, he did not return to the office. His colleagues who came to his house to check up on him saw their partially decomposed bodies through the window. Shalini was found hanging inside the house while Manish was on the floor.

The police have reached the spot. An investigation is ongoing.