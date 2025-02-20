Kannur: A case was registered against 27 CPM workers on Thursday for allegedly assaulting four police officers and preventing them from doing their duty during a temple festival in Thalassery, Kannur.

According to the FIR, the incident occurred around 12.10 am, following an alleged altercation between BJP and CPM workers. When the police officers on duty at the temple attempted to break up the clash, CPM members allegedly assaulted them and obstructed them from performing their duties. Additionally, the accused also threatened the officers, police said.

A case was registered against them under Sections 189(2) (unlawful assembly), 191(2) (rioting), 132 (assault or use of criminal force to deter a public servant from performing duty), 121(1) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt to deter a public servant from duty), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), and 190 (every member of an unlawful assembly guilty of an offence committed in pursuit of a common objective) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)

None of the accused have been arrested, nor are they in custody, police said, adding that a search is underway to locate them.