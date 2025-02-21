Thrissur: An injured wild tusker relocated from Athirappilly to Abhayaranyam, a wildlife rehabilitation centre in Kodanad for treatment, died on Friday. The elephant was tranquillized and transported in a specialised animal ambulance to Kodanad on February 19.

"The veterinary doctors had predicted a 30% chance of survival. We were hopeful based on the recent signs of improvement, but unfortunately, the animal died. We will know more details only after the post-mortem. These kinds of injuries usually occur due to infighting among animals. However, we will examine whether any other factors contributed to this," Minister for Forest and Wildlife AK Saseendran said.

The tusker had been wandering in Athirappilly with a severe, maggot-infested head wound before it was tranquillized and relocated. After being brought to Kodanad, it initially began drinking water and eating, but its condition soon deteriorated.

The injury, estimated to be around 30 cm deep, was believed to have been inflicted during a fight with another elephant in the Parambikulam forest. The wound worsened over time, becoming severely infected. Once captured, the wound was cleaned, and the elephant was transported to Kodanad in a specially arranged truck with the help of trained kumki elephants.

For two days, the tusker was given primary treatment, along with vitamin supplements mixed with its food to aid recovery. The Kalady Nature Study Centre, responsible for managing the rehabilitation centre, oversaw its treatment.

The injured tusker was first spotted in a plantation estate on January 15. Although it was initially treated after being captured on January 24, the wound later became infested. This prompted the team to provide the animal an extended course of treatment. Following this, kumki elephants were brought in to assist Dr Arun Zachariah’s team in tranquillizing the elephant.

