Thiruvananthapuram: CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam on Friday urged the Kerala government to favourably consider the demands of ASHA workers who have been holding an indefinite protest before the secretariat for the last 11 days demanding increased honorarium and other benefits.

Viswam said the state's people had always held ASHA workers in high regard for their dedicated services to society. "They had done tremendous service to the society during the Coronavirus period and they were called the real COVID warriors," he said.

Viswam said he hoped the government would consider their demands favourably and take positive action. "Being a Left government, I hope a dialogue will be initiated to discuss the demands of ASHA workers to solve them," he said. He claimed that people are witnessing the benefits given to elite sections while the genuine demands of ASHA workers are being completely ignored.

Viswam also said the agitation will likely be 'hijacked' by others with political motives, and the government should not allow them to do so.

The ASHA workers, who are demanding an increase in their honorarium, retirement benefits and clearance of pending arrears, held a ‘mega gathering’ of workers of all districts in front of the secretariat on Thursday. They also announced that the workers would go on an indefinite strike if their demands were not met.