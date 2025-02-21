Kochi: A 23-day-old infant is fighting for her life in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at Lourdes Hospital in Kochi after being abandoned by her parents. Doctors and hospital authorities are deeply concerned about the infant's future, who has been named "Baby of Ranjitha," while making every effort to save her life.

The baby's parents, Mangaleswar and Ranjitha, are from Jharkhand and worked at a fish farm in Kottayam. While travelling by train to their home town for Ranjitha's delivery, she went into labour and was admitted to Ernakulam General Hospital, where the baby girl was born on January 29. The delivery was premature. The newborn was transferred to Lourdes Hospital’s NICU for advanced care. Meanwhile, the mother stayed at the General Hospital, while the father divided his time between both hospitals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ranjitha was discharged on January 31 after her condition improved. However, Mangaleswar, who had regularly visited Lourdes Hospital until then, stopped showing up. The couple had returned to Jharkhand without informing anyone. When authorities at Lourdes Hospital attempted to contact Mangaleswar by phone, he did not answer but sent an SMS confirming that they had reached Jharkhand. Subsequent calls went unanswered.

Now orphaned, the baby is struggling for survival. Her condition has improved thanks to the treatment provided by a team at Lourdes Hospital, led by Dr Rojo Joy, senior consultant in the Paediatrics Department. However, doctors indicate that she will need to stay in the NICU for at least another month.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hospital authorities have informed the police, who directed them to contact the Child Welfare Committee. Officials at the Committee have assured that they will take responsibility for the baby after her full recovery.

In the meantime, the hospital is working to raise funds for the baby's treatment and hoping that her parents will return.