Thiruvananthapuram: The ruling LDF in Kerala is likely to move forward with imposing tolls or user fees to recover funds spent on infrastructure projects through the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), despite opposition from the CPI.

According to the minutes of the LDF meeting released by convenor T P Ramakrishnan, the front stressed the need to secure revenue streams through large-scale projects while ensuring minimal impact on the public. "Several development projects have been implemented in Kerala using KIIFB funds. It is essential to identify revenue sources without negatively affecting the general public. The LDF government must take all necessary steps to protect KIIFB," the statement said.

The meeting also discussed concerns over water usage in liquor manufacturing. The LDF decided that when granting licenses for such units, it must be ensured that drinking water availability and agriculture are not affected. The front further resolved to inform and involve its allied organisations, including JSS National Secular Conference, RSP (Leninist), RSP (Left), Red Flag, SP, Forward Bloc (Left), and National League, in various programmes.

Call for action against drug abuse

Raising concerns over the rising influence of drugs and intoxicants in society, the LDF noted that drug mafia networks were secretly working to mislead the younger generation. "This dangerous trend must be stopped. Widespread awareness campaigns should be organised to prevent substance abuse, and all constituent parties must take the issue seriously," the minutes of the meeting read.

Opposition to central policies on mining

The LDF also strongly criticised the central government’s policies on natural resource exploitation, particularly in the coastal and forest regions of Kerala. The meeting noted that large-scale mining activities were being permitted in the coastal areas of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Alappuzha districts, leading to the unchecked extraction of sand and minerals. Additionally, the Centre’s decision to allow mining in forest areas was seen as a threat to the livelihoods of traditional fishing communities, workers in related occupations, and indigenous populations.

To counter this, the LDF called for a large-scale public movement against the central policies. It also noted that the opposition UDF had pledged support for protests against mining in the Kerala Legislative Assembly, highlighting the possibility of a joint struggle on the issue.