Malappuram: The Valanchery Police have arrested a man for stealing six sovereigns of gold from an elderly couple after intoxicating them. The accused, Badusha, is a native of Vadanappally, Malappuram.

He befriended the elderly couple Konchath Chandran and his wife Chandramathi during a train journey from Kottarakara, where they had gone for Chandramathi’s knee treatment.

Introducing himself as Neeraj, a Navy officer, the accused gained the couple's trust by offering to arrange affordable treatment at a Navy hospital. The following day, he visited their home in Kottappuram, Valanchery, to collect medical records for the promised treatment.

While at their residence, he prepared juice using fruits he had brought and offered it to the couple. Shortly after consuming the juice, the victims began feeling unwell. He then gave them tablets, claiming they were for gas relief. As soon as the couple lost consciousness, Badusha stole the gold and fled.

Cops tracked down and arrested the suspect in Thiruvananthapuram. The accused was produced in court, where he was sent to judicial custody.