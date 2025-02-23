Wayanad: Amid protests by Wayanad landslide survivors questioning the government's delay in their rehabilitation, Revenue Minister K. Rajan assured immediate action to address their concerns. Addressing the media in Thrissur on Sunday, the minister asserted that the government would take swift measures to rehabilitate everyone who lost their homes in the massive landslides in the hill district.

He pointed out that land acquisition for the rehabilitation project was delayed after some landowners approached the High Court.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The High Court, in its December 27 order, directed the government to acquire the petitioners' land after providing fair compensation under the Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation, and Resettlement (LARR) Act, 2013. On January 1, the cabinet took action to expedite the land acquisition. On December 2, I visited Wayanad and initiated a land survey. The government has taken all necessary steps to complete the rehabilitation as soon as possible," said the minister.

"Those who lost their homes in the landslides need not worry. There is no need for protests. The government will definitely rehabilitate them," he assured.

ADVERTISEMENT

Commenting on the protests by the landslide survivors, the minister acknowledged that citizens have the right to protest in a democratic state. However, he briefed on the procedures for identifying rehabilitation beneficiaries.

"We published the first list of beneficiaries after identifying those who lost their homes in the disaster. When the first list was published, the media noticed a double entry of 61 names. We rectified the issue after resolving all complaints and published a revised list in consultation with the district collector, panchayat officials, and representatives," the minister explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The second list of beneficiaries included those residing in the 'No-Go Zone' identified by an expert committee led by John Mathayi. The third list was prepared after identifying individuals who became isolated due to landslides destroying roads or access to their homes. The District Disaster Management Authority oversees these lists. If anyone has complaints regarding the lists, they can file a grievance with the authorities. The government will not ignore a single complaint from the survivors," he declared.

Meanwhile, he added that the government has already distributed Rs 8 lakh as primary ex-gratia to the next of kin of the 298 landslide victims. He also stated that efforts were underway to ensure education for affected children and provide employment opportunities for those who lost their livelihoods.

On Sunday, a group of landslide survivors in Mundakkai-Chooralmala regions launched an agitation under Janashabdam and the Mundakkai-Chooralmala Landslide Survivors Action Council. The district witnessed a tense situation after the protesters clashed with the police.

The key demands raised by the survivors include:

- Allotment of 10 cents of land per family at Elston Estate near Kalpetta instead of the 5 cents currently offered.

- Government jobs for all 17 individuals who are the sole survivors in their families.

- Utilisation of the Chief Minister's Disaster Relief Fund (CMDRF) for survivor rehabilitation.

- Waiver of loans taken by families in the landslide-affected zones.