Kannur: In yet another wild elephant attack, a tribal couple was trampled to death at Aralam farm in Kannur on Sunday evening. The deceased are 13th block natives Velli and his wife Leela. The wild jumbo attacked the couple while collecting cashew nuts from the farm at Karikkanmukku in Aralam. Iritty block panchayat president told Manorama News that the bodies were found severed into two pieces on the road.

The natives staged a protest with the bodies at the site, demanding a solution for the frequent human-wildlife conflicts in Aralam farm. They blocked the police from carrying out the inquest procedures and shifting the bodies to Iritty Government Taluk Hospital for post-mortem. Sub Collector and MLA Sunny Joseph are holding talks with the protesters.

According to the natives, wild elephants have been straying into their farms and residential areas for a long time. However, they alleged that the forest department was not taking any action to solve this issue.

The 13th block, particularly the Odachal region, is known for frequent wild elephant incursions.