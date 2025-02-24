Kottayam: Former MLA P C George was remanded to police custody for 14 days by the Erattupetta Magistrate court on Monday. The court also rejected his bail application. Following the court order, the BJP leader was taken to Kottayam Government Medical College Hospital for a medical checkup. Later, he was admitted to the ICU after noticing some complications in his ECG level.

Earlier on Monday, George surrendered before the Erattupetta court in connection with a case related to his alleged communal remarks. The BJP leader was booked for allegedly making hate speech against the Muslim community during a television debate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier in the day, police arrived at his residence to arrest him after the High Court rejected his anticipatory bail plea. However, he was not present at the time. On Sunday, the police prepared to arrest him, and George sought two days' time to appear before the court.

The case alleges that George made inflammatory statements, branding the Muslim community as terrorists and communalists. He also reportedly claimed that no Muslim in India was free from terrorism and suggested they should migrate to Pakistan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police registered a case under Sections 196(1)(a) and 299 of BNS and Section 120(o) of the Kerala Police Act, which deals with penalties for causing nuisance and disrupting public order.