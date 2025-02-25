Thiruvananthapuram: The Left Democratic Front (LDF) secured victories in 15 wards, the United Democratic Front (UDF) won in 12 wards, and other candidates, including SDPI, triumphed in three wards in the recent local body byelections held across 13 districts of Kerala. The election results are available on the Kerala State Election Commission’s website.



In Kasaragod district, LDF candidates were elected unopposed in the Kolikunnu ward of Madikai panchayat and the Pallippara ward of Kayyur-Cheemeni panchayat.

Below is a detailed breakdown of the results:

In Anchal (Anchal local body, Kollam), Muhammed Sherin JS (UDF) won with 3,256 votes, defeating Girijamurali (LDF) by a margin of 877 votes.

In Kottara (Kottarakara local body, Kollam), Valsamma E (LDF) secured victory with 2,461 votes, defeating PC James (UDF) by 900 votes.

In Sreevaraham (Thiruvananthapuram Corporation), V Harikumar (LDF) won with 1,358 votes, narrowly defeating Mini R (UDF) by just 12 votes.

In Kochupalli (Karumkulam grama panchayat, Thiruvananthapuram), Xavier Jaron (UDF) won with 546 votes, defeating J Stephen (LDF) with a margin of 169 votes.

In Pulinkodu (Poovachal grama panchayat, Thiruvananthapuram), Sayed Sabarmathi (LDF) secured a 57-vote victory over Suni Soman (UDF). He polled 573 votes.

In Pulippara (Pangode grama panchayat, Thiruvananthapuram), the independent candidate Mujeeb Pulippara, who got 674 votes, won by 226 votes, defeating TN Seema (LDF).

In Kochumamoodu (Kulasekharapuram grama panchayat, Kollam), P Suraja Shishupalan (LDF) won with 779 votes, defeating Ajitha Suresh (UDF) by 595 votes.

In Prayar South - B (Clappana grama panchayat, Kollam), Jayadevi (LDF) won with 518 votes, defeating Shivakumar CV (UDF) by 277 votes.

In Padinjatinkara (Edamulakkal grama panchayat, Kollam), Sheeja Dileep (UDF) won with 522 votes, defeating Malu Santhosh (LDF) by 24 votes.

In Thadiyoor (Ayiroor grama panchayat, Pathanamthitta), Preetha B Nair (UDF) won with 343 votes, defeating Kalamandalam Lonish Ullas (LDF) by 106 votes.

In Gyalaxi Nagar (Puramattam grama panchayat, Pathanamthitta), Shobhika Gopi (LDF) secured victory with 320 votes, defeating Joyce Mathew (UDF) by 152 votes.

In Palodam Ward (Kavalam grama panchayat, Alappuzha), Mangalanandan (LDF) won with 413 votes, defeating AP Nadeshan (UDF) by 171 votes.

In Mithrakkari East (Muttar grama panchayat, Alappuzha), Binsi (UDF) won with 199 votes, defeating Laila Raju (LDF) by 15 votes.

In GV School (Ramapuram grama panchayat, Kottayam), Rajitha TR (UDF) won with 581 votes, defeating Ashwathi KR (LDF) by 235 votes.

In Daivammedu (Vathikudy grama panchayat, Idukki), Binu (LDF) secured victory with 355 votes, defeating Neethu Sunny (UDF) by just 7 votes.

In Methala South (Asamannur grama panchayat, Ernakulam), NM Noushad (UDF) won with 465 votes, defeating EM Shankaran (LDF) by 40 votes.

In Panakara (Paingottoor grama panchayat, Ernakulam), Amal Raj (Independent) secured victory with 483 votes, defeating Biji (LDF) by 166 votes.

In Nirappu (Paipra grama panchayat, Ernakulam), Sujatha John (UDF) won with 629 votes, defeating Seena Varghese (LDF) by 162 votes.

In Maanthoppu (Chowannur grama panchayat, Thrissur), Shaharbaan (LDF) won with 337 votes, defeating Vinitha Shibi (UDF) by 48 votes.

In Keezhppadam (Mundur grama panchayat, Palakkad), Prashobh KB (LDF) secured victory with 732 votes, defeating Prakashan PV (UDF) by 346 votes.

In Chakkittamala (Karulai grama panchayat, Malappuram), Vipin K (UDF) won with 701 votes, defeating Manoj Kumar K (LDF) by 397 votes.

In Edakkulam East (Thirunavaya grama panchayat, Malappuram), Abdul Jabbar Unniyalukkal (UDF) won with 695 votes, defeating (LDF candidate details missing).

In Kunhallur (Thazhekode grama panchayat, Malappuram), KM Akbar (LDF) won with 1,308 votes, defeating Aboobacker P (UDF) by 314 votes.

In Melevalavu (Mampad grama panchayat, Malappuram), Thasneem K (UDF) secured victory with 658 votes, defeating PV Kunhi Moideen (LDF) by 58 votes.

In Koorad (Koorad grama panchayat, Wayanad), C Shaniba (UDF) won with 1,165 votes, defeating Sumesh KJ (LDF) by 387 votes.

In Kolavallur (Kolavallur grama panchayat, Kannur), CM Sajeena (LDF) won with 825 votes, defeating K Rajitha (UDF) by 50 votes.

In Pathiriyad (Pinarayi grama panchayat, Kannur), KM Manoj (LDF) secured victory with 1,094 votes, defeating Thaha K (UDF) by 243 votes.

In Kadambur North (Eripuram grama panchayat, Kannur), PK Nisar (LDF) won with 1,027 votes, defeating Sreeja Sasi (UDF) by 295 votes.

In Kuttoor (Vellachal grama panchayat, Kasaragod), Aswathi Sajeev (UDF) won with 1,229 votes, defeating Vineesh P (LDF) by 345 votes.

In Cheemeni North (Cheemeni grama panchayat, Kasaragod), Sreelakshmi K (LDF) won with 1,028 votes, defeating Aparna Vijayan (UDF) by 312 votes.

A total of 38,919 voters (65.83 per cent) cast their votes in the byelections held on Monday, including 17,982 men and 20,937 women. Eighty-seven candidates contested the elections.

The byelection notification was issued for 30 wards across 13 districts, excluding Wayanad. It includes one corporation ward (Sreevaraham in Thiruvananthapuram), two block panchayat wards, three municipal wards and 24 grama panchayat wards.