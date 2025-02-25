Malappuram: In a shocking incident, a two-wheeler rider attacked a woman and her daughter with a sharp weapon at Thalappara on Tuesday. The duo, who sustained injuries to their hands, was rushed to Tirurangadi Government Taluk Hospital.

The injured have been identified as Munniyoor, Palakkal native Sumi (40) and her daughter, Shaba Fathima (17). According to Manorama News, the attack occurred while they were travelling on their scooter along the National Highway. Reports suggest that the assailant on his bike overtook their vehicle before hacking them on the road. Police have intensified the search for the accused.

Hospital sources revealed that the victims received four stitches on their right hands.