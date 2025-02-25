Thiruvananthapuram: Investigating officers said they are awaiting hospital reports to determine whether Afan, who murdered five people, including his family members in Thiruvananthapuram’s Venjaramoodu, was under the influence of drugs at the time of the murders.



"We can conclude about the condition of the accused only after the blood test results are out. So far, there are no reports suggesting any mental instability," IG Shyam Sunder said. "The investigation is still in its early stages. We should have more clarity in two days," he added.

Meanwhile, reports suggest the return of Afan’s father Rahim to Kerala is likely to be delayed by two or three days. Rahim, who runs a car-accessory shop in Dammam, has been unable to travel to India for two and a half years due to visa complications. Afan, along with Shemi and Afsan, had travelled to the Middle East two years ago on a visiting visa.