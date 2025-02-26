Thrissur: A 52-year-old civil police officer was killed after being hit by a train in Wadakkanchery on Wednesday. The deceased Ramesh Babu, a native of Viyyur, was an officer at the Thrissur Police Control Room.



The accident occurred shortly after midnight while he was returning with friends after watching the fireworks display at the Uthralikavu festival. As they were walking back to their parked auto-rickshaw, a train coming from Thrissur struck them near the Engakkad railway gate.

Ramesh Babu’s friend, Arun, sustained injuries in the accident. Both were rushed to Wadakkanchery District Hospital, but Ramesh Babu succumbed to his injuries.