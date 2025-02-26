Thiruvananthapuram: The Congress party announced on Wednesday that it is taking over the agitation led by a section of ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) workers demanding a hike in honorarium and other benefits against the state government. ASHA workers have been protesting outside the Kerala Secretariat for two weeks.

In a statement, KPCC General Secretary M Liju said that the Congress would protest by burning the circular issued by the government, which, according to him, "threatens" ASHA workers to return to work or else be replaced by others.

Announcing a series of protests, Liju said that on Thursday, under the leadership of all Mandalam Congress Committees, the circular will be burned in protest in front of all Panchayat offices. Mahila Congress workers will also participate. "On Monday, March 3, protest marches will be held towards the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram and the Collectorates in other districts under the leadership of DCCs," he said. The Congress's move came after the CPM alleged anarchic influence in the ASHA workers' protest.

The Congress alleged that the LDF government is attempting to remove protesting ASHA workers, who are raising legitimate demands and replace them with CPM sympathisers. Instead of addressing their rightful demands—such as an increase in honorarium, payment of the meagre pending honorarium and incentives, and access to welfare benefits—the government is trying to humiliate and threaten them into ending their protest, Liju said, adding that "Congress will strongly oppose this move at any cost."

The Congress claimed that while the government has approved salary hikes for the PSC Chairman and members and government lawyers and has even increased the annual travel allowance for the Kerala representative in Delhi, it is turning a blind eye to ASHA workers, who are struggling for their survival. The party said that in the current scenario of rising living costs, ASHA workers are questioning how a family can survive on an honorarium of just Rs 7,000.

"Instead of answering this legitimate question or finding a fair solution to their protest, the government has issued a circular threatening them. The refusal to even engage in discussions with them is an unfair approach," it said. The party alleged that the Left government and the CPM have only contempt for workers and their struggles.

"Congress will stand firmly with the ASHA workers, fully supporting their protest until their rightful demands are met," the party said.

As an expression of solidarity with ASHA workers, Congress workers organised torchlight protests across the state on Monday under the leadership of Mandalam Congress Committees. Congress leaders, including KPCC President K Sudhakaran and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly V D Satheesan, had visited the protesting ASHA workers and declared full support for their struggle.

The CPM has termed the protest politically motivated, stating that since ASHA workers are considered volunteers rather than employees, they are not entitled to minimum wages or fair salaries, and the state government can only provide salaries to those hired through proper government processes such as the Public Service Commission or Employment Exchange.