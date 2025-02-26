Malappuram: The Kondotty Police have seized 544 grams of MDMA and 875 grams of cannabis from Muthuvallur, near Kondotty. The suspect, Akash (22), a resident of Muthuvallur, was arrested with packets of MDMA in his possession. The narcotics were recovered from the vicinity of the suspect’s residence.

According to police investigations, the drugs were sourced from Bengaluru and were intended for retail distribution in and around Kondotty.

"Akash is a dealer of drugs in small quantities. There are persons who supply drugs to him, and one of them was arrested by Feroke police on Tuesday with 100 grams of MDMA. We will conduct a detailed inquiry into the network," Kondotty SHO Shameer said.

Investigations suggest that he has been involved in drug trafficking since the age of 20 and has been part of a smuggling network for the past two years. Police also recovered two electronic weighing scales from him. The suspect allegedly used various social media applications to find potential buyers. Kondotty police are summoning him to get more details into the network.