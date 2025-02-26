Thrissur: The Wadakancherry Police on Wednesday arrested accused Vishnu, who had fled after hacking his friend Xavier to death (42) earlier in the day. Vishnu was apprehended near Mulagunnathukavu, Thrissur.

The victim, Xavier, succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at Thrissur Medical College. His friend Aneesh, who was with him at the time, was also attacked and injured. Wadakkanchery police have intensified their search for Vishnu, a local resident with multiple criminal cases against him.

The incident occurred around 12.30 am when Xavier and Aneesh, both residents of Wadakkanchery, Palakkad, visited the house of their friend Vishnu near the Old Gate in Wadakkanchery.

Upon their arrival, Xavier and Aneesh called Vishnu outside, leading to a heated argument. During the altercation, Vishnu attacked them with a knife. Xavier sustained severe injuries to his chest and abdomen, while Aneesh suffered deep wounds on his head, neck, hands and back.

Local residents rushed both victims to Thrissur Medical College Hospital, but Xavier succumbed to his injuries around 7 am on Wednesday. Aneesh is still undergoing treatment.