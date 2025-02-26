Venjaramoodu: Just steps away from Salma Beevi’s modest, sheet-roofed home stood a new, spacious house—built by her sons with love and hope. Yet, she never moved in.



Since her husband's passing 23 years ago, Salma Beevi had lived alone in the house they once shared. Though the new home was nearby, she remained firm in her decision: "I’m not leaving the house where my husband lived and died." Not once did she sleep in the newly built house.

ADVERTISEMENT

A mother of 11, including six sons, she had already endured the loss of one of her five daughters. Despite choosing to spend her old age alone, her family ensured she was never left unattended.

Every evening, one of her daughters would bring supper and stay the night, leaving the next morning. If they were unavailable, a daughter-in-law would take their place. On that fateful Monday, it was her eldest daughter, Majida Beevi, who was to care for her. But when she arrived with food, she was met with a heartbreaking sight—her mother lying lifeless.