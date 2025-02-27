Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has taken strict action against the ASHA workers' protest in front of the Secretariat, which has been ongoing for the past 16 days. In addition to threatening dismissal for those who fail to report for work, the state government is countering the strike by sending notices to public workers who have shown support.

The Cantonment Police have issued notices to 14 individuals, including Joseph C Mathew, K G Thara, M Shajir Khan, K P Rosamma, and S Mini, asking them to appear within 48 hours. The case concerns obstruction of traffic.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials on Wednesday warned the ASHAs to report for work on Thursday or face termination. The ASHAs are demanding a decision regarding the strike. The Congress and the CPI have reiterated their strong support for the protest. When Congress announced its involvement in the strike, the Kerala ASHA Health Workers Association responded by stating that it didn’t need to take over the strike but instead sought the support of all.

CPM central committee member Elamaram Kareem claimed on Wednesday that the strike was being led by other organisations and that the protesters had become more agitated after receiving media attention. CPI leader Annie Raja stated that the leadership does not agree with the approach being taken against ASHA workers despite being an ally in the government. CPI State Secretary Binoy Viswam clarified that the party stands with the protesters.