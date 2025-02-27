Kollam: Protests against sea sand mining continue to intensify along the Kerala coast, and fresh evidence suggests that the state government tacitly supports the Centre’s mining proposal.

While the state government has maintained a conspicuous silence on calls to convene the Assembly and pass a resolution opposing coastal mining, reports indicate that it has backed the proposal by funding events organised by the Union Ministry of Mines in Kerala.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Centre hosted two major events in the state aimed at discussing seabed mining and attracting investors: a roadshow in Kochi on January 11 and a review meeting in Thiruvananthapuram the day before. The review meeting was attended by Kerala Principal Secretary of the Industries Department, top officials from the State Mining and Geology Department, Union Mines Secretary V L Kantha Rao and representatives from the Geological Survey of India.

Despite the significance of these discussions, the state government has not publicly acknowledged hosting such a meeting. Moreover, Kerala Minerals and Metals Limited (KMML), a state-run enterprise in Chavara, was reportedly directed to contribute ₹ 2 lakh towards organising the events. According to the directive, the amount was to be transferred immediately to the account of the Deputy Director of the State Mining and Geology Department.

ADVERTISEMENT

KMML’s accounts department has already sanctioned the funds, and the transfer is expected to be completed within a day or two. It is also understood that other public sector undertakings involved in Kerala’s mineral mining sector have been asked to make similar financial contributions.

These revelations have put the ruling CPM and its trade union wing, CITU, in a difficult position, especially as a state-wide hartal is being observed today by various fisheries organisations, including the CITU-affiliated Kerala State Fish Workers Federation. The CPM has yet to clarify its stance on the controversial mining proposal.

ADVERTISEMENT

KMML faces an existential threat

One of the most ironic aspects of the situation is that KMML itself could face a severe existential threat if seabed mining goes ahead. The extraction of sea sand and minerals could directly impact the company’s operations. While KMML’s finance wing initially objected to the funding directive, the matter was ultimately left to the company’s Board of Directors. Under the chairmanship of the Principal Secretary of the Industries Department, the board approved the allocation.