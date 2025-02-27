Kochi: Former MLA and senior leader of the Communist Party of India (CPI) P Raju passed away on Thursday. He was 73.



Born on July 18 1951, Raju was a prominent political figure who represented the Paravur constituency in the 9th and 10th Kerala Legislative Assembly. He also served as the secretary of the CPI Ernakulam District Council and was a member of the party’s state council.

Raju's contributions to the CPI and his dedicated service to the people of Kerala will be remembered by his colleagues, supporters, and the wider political community.