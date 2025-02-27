Thrissur Excise Special Squad arrested two people with 2 kg of hash oil worth ₹2 crore. The accused are Reegan, a resident of Mannuthy, and Nishad, a native of Cherpu. Based on a tip-off, the special squad, led by CI V T Roy, conducted a raid in a sheet-roofed hall atop a building in Kanimangalam, Thrissur.

The accused were caught red-handed with the drugs, which were reportedly sourced from Odisha and were being prepared for distribution. Both individuals were identified as carriers. The Excise team has also obtained information about the financiers behind the drug trafficking, and further arrests are expected in the coming days, according to Roy.

The primary accused, Reegan, has a history of smuggling drugs, including cannabis, though this is his first arrest. He is also an accused in a highway robbery case in Palakkad. Nishad, on the other hand, is a first-time offender in drug trafficking, as per Excise officials. The hashish oil was smuggled from Odisha via train and was intended for distribution in nearby districts.

Excise officers suspect that an international drug cartel is behind this operation. The raid was carried out by Assistant Excise Inspector K K Valsan, K S Gopakumar, Preventive Officer A B Sunil Kumar, V S Suresh Kumar, C K Babu, S Afsal, and Taufiq.