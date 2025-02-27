Thrissur: A physical education teacher died late Wednesday after being pushed by his friend in a drunken stupor. The deceased, Anil (50), a Chakkamukku native, was a teacher at Poonkunnam Harisree School in Thrissur. The incident occurred in front of the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi around 10 pm.

The accused, Raju, a native of Choolissery, was arrested by Thrissur Town East Police. During a dispute between the duo, Raju allegedly pushed Anil, causing him to fall backwards and hit his head on the road. Although Anil was immediately rushed to the hospital, he could not be saved. There were no visible injuries on the teacher's body, police said. The cause of death will be determined after postmortem examination.