Wayanad/ Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has designated Elstone Estate in Meppadi as the exclusive site for the first phase of the township project aimed at rehabilitating landslide survivors in Wayanad. The decision was finalised during a cabinet meeting on Thursday. Situated within the municipal area, Elstone Estate was chosen based on key factors that streamline the resettlement process.

The list of disaster-affected families prepared by the Wayanad District Collector does not exceed 430, allowing the government to focus on a single location for initial rehabilitation. Additionally, families opting for the Rs 15 lakh compensation to relocate outside the township are excluded, further reducing the number of required housing units. The estate’s land will be restructured into 7-cent plots for each beneficiary, ensuring efficient allocation.

A draft Phase 2B list has also been prepared, identifying houses completely isolated due to the disaster but situated outside the No-Go Zone. The Wayanad District Collector has been directed to finalise this list, prioritising houses that are fully cut off within a 50-meter radius of the No-Go Zone.

The government has clarified that income criteria will not be considered for land allocation. The residential units, including both the land and houses, will be jointly owned by the male and female heads of the household, depending on who has survived the disaster. These properties will be heritable but cannot be transferred for 12 years. However, individual requests for mortgaging the property before this period will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis.

Before receiving a house in the township or the Rs 15 lakh compensation, beneficiaries must salvage reusable materials such as doors and windows from their existing homes. Compliance with this directive will be overseen by the Village Officer and Panchayat Secretary.

Additionally, the sponsorship amount for house construction has been revised to Rs 20 lakh to support the rehabilitation efforts.