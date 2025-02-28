Palakkad: Kerala Cyber Police and bank officials thwarted an attempt by fraudsters to swindle ₹61 lakh from a 68-year-old retired teacher in a virtual arrest scam. The victim, who previously worked in Mumbai, hails from Kongad in Palakkad.

The gang members, posing as CBI officers, contacted her and claimed that money had been transferred from her account to anti-national organisations. They said the Mumbai Police had registered a case and threatened her with a virtual arrest. The fraudsters warned that a raid would be conducted at her house, pressuring her to transfer ₹2 lakh for "emergency procedures." They also demanded additional funds to prevent the raid, prompting the woman to visit the bank.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the bank manager grew suspicious when the victim said she needed to transfer ₹61 lakh to another account to buy an apartment. The manager immediately alerted the Cyber Police. A team led by Sub-Inspector M Manesh and Civil Police Officer R Padmanabhan arrived at the bank and spoke to the woman. Initially, the victim did not believe the officers when they explained that the virtual arrest was a scam. She insisted that the CBI had instructed her not to listen to anyone else.

Only after the officers provided details about similar scams and spoke directly to the fraudsters did the woman realise the situation. Once saved from losing ₹61 lakh, the victim revealed to the Cyber Police that the scammers had also asked for details about her four other bank accounts.