Pathanamthitta: The police here seized a BMW car and arrested two youths travelling in it for performing stunts on a school ground as part of a send-off function organised for Class 10 students. The apprehended are two 19-year-olds from Pathanamthitta.

The incident occurred at around 9 am on Thursday when teachers and other school staff were shocked to see a BMW car speeding past the school gate and onto the ground, creating a loud noise and spewing dust all around.

The car then dangerously circled the ground several times, but the school staff quickly locked the gate and informed the police. Officers arrived at the scene and took the car and the two youths into custody.

During questioning, the youths revealed that students had hired the car for ₹2,000 to add excitement to the Class 10 farewell celebrations. The students told the police they had planned a photo shoot and stunts with the BMW.

A case was registered against the two youths for dangerous driving, entering school premises without permission, and performing stunts. ''We recorded their arrests and released them on bail,'' said Police Inspector P Sreejith.