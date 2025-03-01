Sandeep, the accused in the Dr Vandana Das murder case, had captured visuals of hospital staff, including that of Dr Vandana, on his mobile phone while he was being treated for injury at the hospital, and these visuals were retrieved and produced before the court during the witness examination. The forensic expert who analysed the CCTV footage of the incident was entrusted with the task of retrieving these visuals from the mobile phone of the accused. The expert's service was also sought to prove that the CCTV visuals from the hospital were not tampered with.

"There was a time-gap in the recorded visuals. It was spotted at the time when the visuals were seized by the investigating official. While the crime happened on May 10, 2023, the visuals showed the date as April 20, 2023. The forensic expert conclusively proved that there was no tampering of the visuals," said Special Prosecutor Prathap G Padickal. He said that retrieving visuals recorded by Sandeep was crucial to the case since it proved that he was in his senses when he committed the crime. The visuals show Dr Shibin and Dr Vandana attending to his wound, and a cleaning staff was also visible on the visuals.

The chief examination of a close relative of Sandeep was held on Saturday. He told the court that Sandeep even tried to attack him at the hospital. Earlier, the defence had filed a petition to defer the cross-examination till the chief examination of witnesses was completed. The chief examination of witnesses at the time of occurrence of the crime has concluded.

The witness examination began on February 12 at the Additional District Sessions Court - 1, Kollam, before Judge P N Vinod. Dr Vandana, a house surgeon at Kottarakara Taluk Hospital, was stabbed to death by the accused, Sandeep, when he was brought by the police for treatment. The murder of a doctor in the line of duty had sparked widespread outrage among the medical community.