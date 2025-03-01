Kochi: Leader of the Opposition in Kerala V D Satheesan on Saturday said that the CPM-led government has utterly failed to control the spread of drugs in the state. He said the rampant cases of drug abuse and related crimes have triggered panic in society. “The parents who send children to schools and colleges are in fear. Kerala is going to a situation where the parents suspect all children,” he said.

He said the government does not have a system to trace the drug trail, even when 25 people are arrested. “What’s the use of police and excise if they can’t do it. The drug mafia in the state is enjoying political patronage. In places like Alappuzha and Kollam, drug mafias are getting local (political) help. That’s why the government hesitate to act. I say this with responsibility,” he said.

Satheesan said that in colleges where SFI, the student wing of the CPM, has dominance, they were becoming drug agents.

“When spirit was being smuggled into Kerala rampantly, those at all levels of the trail were arrested and jailed. With that, the inflow of spirit stopped. Similarly, if the drug supply to Kerala needs to be stopped, those involved in it should be sent to jail. Recently, the accused in a cocaine case were acquitted. The court said the there were procedural lapses in the case. It is not enough to seize contraband substances and publicise it through media. Evidence should be collected to ensure the accused are sent to jail,” Satheesan said.

He also took a jibe at Excise Minister M B Rajesh for his comment that the use of ganja has come down in the state. “The minister was right. Now more people have turned to synthetic drugs,” he said.