Thrissur: Irinjalakkuda Excise officials arrested a man on Saturday morning for illegally selling alcohol under the pretence of lottery ticket sales. The accused, Mullathadathil Ramachandran (54) from Nenmanikkara, Chittissery, in Thrissur, was intercepted while travelling on a two-wheeler. A team led by Excise Inspector P R Anukumaran seized 13 bottles of alcohol from his vehicle.

Further investigation revealed an additional 51 bottles hidden in his house, bringing the total confiscated quantity to 32 litres. The brands primarily involved were Honey B and McDonald's. Authorities also recovered ₹1,100 from him.

The Excise team included P M Babu, Dibos E P, C K Chandran, V V Binduraj, Shobith, and C S Shalini.