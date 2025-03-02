Malappuram: Charity worker Shameer Kunnamangalam has returned the Toyota Innova Crysta car gifted to him by the family of a patient for whom he had raised over Rs 3 crore for treatment.

Shameer was gifted the car at an event in Kondotty last Thursday. Following this, social media and the public criticised the act, arguing that the funds raised for treatment were misused. Many questioned whether the money collected was used ethically and accused Shameer of personally benefiting from the charity campaign.

Kondotty MLA T V Ibrahim, who was also at the event, said he was unaware of the decision to gift a car. "As the chairman of the treatment committee, I was not consulted about this. I was displeased with the situation and expressed my dissatisfaction to the committee members," he said.

Meanwhile, Shameer clarified that not a single rupee from the collected funds was used to purchase the car. "Initially, I was hesitant to accept the gift, but I later agreed. However, due to the growing controversy, I decided to return the car to the family," he said. He also alleged that a group associated with a well-known charity worker was behind the false propaganda against him. "The controversy is being fuelled by people with personal grudges who are trying to tarnish my reputation and portray me as corrupt," he added.

The family of the child also said that they had gifted Shameer a second-hand car and that the money for it was not taken from the amount raised for the treatment.