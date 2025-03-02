Malappuram/ Malappuram: The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has announced plans to construct 100 houses for Wayanad landslide survivors immediately after Ramadan, citing delays in the government's rehabilitation efforts. The party has identified land near Meppadi town and will carry out the project independently.

The decision followed an on-site visit by IUML State President Sayyid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal and National General Secretary P K Kunhalikutty. Thangal stressed that the affected families had endured prolonged suffering and that the party could no longer wait for government action. "We cannot allow further delays in their rehabilitation, so we are moving forward on our own," he stated.

Kunhalikutty noted that survivors would have the option to choose between the IUML’s housing initiative and the government’s township project. He also confirmed that beneficiaries of the IUML project would remain eligible for government financial aid.

A dedicated committee of IUML leaders will oversee the selection of beneficiaries. Each house will be built on a 1,000-square-foot plot, ensuring space for future expansion.

Meanwhile, the party continues its relief efforts, distributing Ramadan kits to 650 affected families on Sunday.