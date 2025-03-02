Malappuram: In a significant effort to combat drug abuse, Madin Academy, a religious institution in Malappuram, has launched a large-scale awareness campaign during the holy month of Ramadan. This initiative is the most extensive by a religious organisation in the state against drug abuse. The campaign aims to reach one lakh students, including over 30,000 enrolled in Madin's various institutions, and extend its message to five lakh families across different communities.

Madin Academy Chairman Syed Ibrahim Khaleel Bukhari Thangal highlighted the need to address the growing issue of drug addiction and its social consequences. "The campaign will be implemented in three phases. First, counselling will be provided for individuals in the early stages of drug and alcohol addiction, helping them recover before their dependency worsens. Second, public awareness initiatives will educate people on the dangers of substance abuse. Third, de-addiction services will be available at the academy’s clinic, offering treatment at minimal fees without any profit motive," Thangal said.

Madin Academy, which runs 55 educational institutions and oversees around 10,000 madrasas, ensures that the campaign will reach every student within its network. On the 27th night of Ramadan, a grand prayer congregation will take place, uniting thousands of people for collective supplication, including a pledge against drug abuse, awareness discussions, and prayers for world peace.

In addition to this initiative, Madin Academy has planned a series of environmental and social activities throughout Ramadan. Eco-friendly Iftar gatherings will be organised to benefit travelers, hospital patients, and those in need.

Over 200 students from Madin Academy will also travel to the UAE, Malaysia, Singapore, and Indonesia to lead Taraweeh prayers and religious activities. An Islamic Home Science class for women will be conducted from March 5 to 20, covering topics such as pre-marital counselling, personality development, culinary skills, and health education.

As part of its wider outreach, the academy will run awareness campaigns on water conservation, culminating in a pledge and seminar on World Water Day, March 22. Daily spiritual gatherings will be held in the early morning hours, while educational camps for migrant workers will be organised in the evenings.