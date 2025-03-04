Kozhikode: The police on Tuesday nabbed a youth with MDMA soon after he arrived at the Mofussil bus stand from Bengaluru in a tourist bus. The accused is Ajith K (22) from Kundayithodu, near Feroke. He was caught in the police net when Kasaba Police and DANSAF raided the bus stand and premises as part of Operation D Hunt on Tuesday morning. The cops seized 80 grams of MDMA, worth Rs 3.5 lakh, from Ajith.



It is learned that the police received a tip-off about Ajith, who was involved in drug dealing in the Feroke and Kundayithodu areas. According to the sleuths, they had been tracking Ajith’s movements as he used only WhatsApp for his 'business' deals. They managed to trap him once they got a hint about his trip from Bengaluru to Kozhikode.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police said that Ajith, an engineering diploma dropout, entered the business to raise money to buy the illegal drug for his personal use. It is learned that he decided to quit his studies after becoming addicted to drugs.

Ajith has been using the money earned from drug trafficking to lead a luxurious life. He frequently attended parties at nightclubs in Goa and Bengaluru.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kasaba Sub Inspector Jagmohan Dathan said that a detailed investigation will be conducted to trace his regular customers in the Feroke and Kundayithodu areas, as well as his accomplices in Bengaluru.

The investigation team was led by DANSAF Sub Inspectors Manoj Idayedathu, K Abdurahman, and Kasaba Sub Inspectors Sajith Mon and M J Benny.