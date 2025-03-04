Wayanad: The Forest Department has ended disciplinary proceedings against Kalpetta Range Officer Neethu K in connection with Sugandhagiri tree felling case. In April 2024, Neethu was placed under suspension based on the report submitted by the special investigation team which slapped her with supervisory lapses leading to the massive tree felling in the Sugandhagiri plantation under the Kalpetta Forest Range.

The case was that 107 trees were illegally cut using the permit received for felling 20 trees which posed a threat to the life and property of inhabitants in the designated forest land handed over for cardamom hill project in February 2024.

According to the charges issued against Neethu, she failed to detect illegal felling of trees and to take further preventive action. Although cases were registered after a delay, she didn't inspect the site and failed to exercise vigilance in the conduct of the probe. In her response, Neethu denied the charges and said that she was involved in activities to prevent man-animal conflict and it was difficult to inspect an area which measured over 1087 hectares.

Although she learned about felling of trees much later, she seized the wood from all the 107 trees and traced the accused in the case. She further said that she assisted the DFO in mitigating the tension arising from issues on man-animal conflict in Wayanad for 13 days and was holding additional charge of the Kuppadi depot.

After considering her explanation and reports by the senior forest officials, the government noted that she acted earnestly in taking punitive action. The Additional Principal Chief Forest Conservator ( Administration) opined that the reasons pointed out by Neethu for the delay in detecting the case could be considered in deciding further action.

Led by Neethu, 160 cu.m of wood was seized, and the vehicles used for transporting wood were also seized by the Forest Department. The government has decided to end the disciplinary proceedings with a censure.