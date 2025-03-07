Kollam: In a curious development, the Kollam Municipal Corporation, governed by the CPM-led Left Democratic Front (LDF), has imposed a hefty fine on the CPM for illegally erecting flex boards and flags in the city as part of the party’s ongoing state conference.

Four days ago, the Corporation Secretary issued a notice to the CPM district secretary, demanding payment of a fine of Rs 3.50 lakh for illegally placing 20 flex boards and 2,500 party flags. Though, the CPM submitted an application to pay the stipulated fees for erecting the flex boards and flags, the Corporation has yet to make a decision on the matter.

CPM leaders claimed that the flex boards and flags were erected without obstructing the view of road users, encroaching on pavements, or disrupting traffic. They also stated that the party has not yet decided whether to pay the fine imposed by the City Corporation or to challenge the notice in court.

Incidentally, the Kerala High Court, on Thursday, noted that it was aware of the situation on the roads in Kollam.