The state often faces criticism that lotteries and liquor serve as Kerala’s primary sources of revenue. While the government has refuted these claims with data, records indicate that lottery revenue remains substantial. Between April 2021 and December 31, 2024, the state recorded lottery sales worth ₹41,138.45 crore. Tax revenue from these sales stood at ₹11,518.68 crore, while profits amounted to ₹2,781.54 crore, as revealed through documents obtained under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

The state government currently issues seven weekly lotteries and six bumper lotteries annually. A total of 38,577 authorised agents sell lottery tickets, with many others purchasing them for resale. The large-scale operations highlight the significant role of lotteries in the state's economy.