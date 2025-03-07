Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Governor Rajendra Arlekar has given advance approval to the second University Laws (Amendment) Bill, allowing the introduction of the CUSAT, KTU, and Malayalam University Act Amendment Bill in the Assembly. The government had previously postponed it. The Law Minister P Rajeev visited Raj Bhavan recently and provided an explanation to the Governor regarding the matter. Following this, the Governor granted approval to the second bill, which is set to be presented on March 20.

The bill has faced criticism, with complaints that it curtails the powers of the Chancellor and gives more power to the Minister of Higher Education, who also serves as the Pro-Chancellor. Critics argue that the University Laws Bill is an attempt to politically manipulate universities through dominance in the syndicate.

Except for Kerala and Calicut, all universities established after 1984 have syndicates nominated according to the UGC Model Regulations. However, the amendment, which proposes the formation of an elected syndicate in MG, CUSAT, Kannur, Kalady, Malayalam, and Technical Universities, has been criticised for maintaining control over universities even after a change in government.