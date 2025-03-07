Kalpetta: A woman sustained serious injuries after falling while trying to escape from a wild boar that ran into a human settlement on Friday. The injured, Rasiya P C, an employee of Kunnampatta Dairy Farmers' Operative Society, is admitted to a private medical college in Kalpetta.

CCTV footage circulating on WhatsApp shows Rasiya observing the wild boar before it rushed into a shop where she was standing. She attempted to close the shop’s shutters when the animal charged inside, causing her to fall.

In another incident, a rubber tapper was attacked by a wild boar in Pariyaram, Kannur, around 8.30 am on Friday. The injured, Mathradan Jayachandran, a native of Kuttur near Mathamangalam, was attacked while collecting latex in a plantation. He sustained serious injuries to his legs and hand and is undergoing treatment at Pariyaram Medical College.

"Wild boar attacks are increasing at an alarming rate. While these incidents are seasonal, the growing wild boar population is exacerbating the crisis," said North Wayanad Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Martin Lowell to Onmanorama.