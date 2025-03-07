Malappuram: Malappuram district police chief Viswanadh R said the missing students from Tanur here have been traced to Mumbai and will be brought home on Saturday. Addressing the media here on Friday, the SP announced that a team of police led by Sub Inspector Sujith will leave for Mumbai to bring the plus two students back home.

“As per our travel plans, the police team and the girls will board the train on Friday evening. They are expected to reach Malappuram on Saturday morning. The teenagers will be produced before the court as we have registered a missing person case. A report will also be submitted to Childline as the case comes under the Juvenile Justice Act. Counselling will be given to the girls as part of the procedure,” he said.

He did not clarify why the girls went to Mumbai from Tanur. The IPS official added that the girls' statements should be recorded to confirm the purpose of their trip.

"As of now, we assumed that the duo left for Mumbai as part of their adventurous plan. The guy from Edavanna accompanied them to provide help. He completely cooperated with the police in the probe,” the officer said.

Manorama News reported that Rahim Aslam (23), a native of Edavanna who was acquainted with one of the girls, had accompanied them to Mumbai. The police confirmed that Aslam has no criminal background.

The SP told the media that more details about the girls’ travel plan, including their decision to board the Chennai Egmore train and the cash they had in their possession, would be obtained only after recording their statement. He added that all angles of the incident would be probed.

Meanwhile, the district police chief appealed to the media to remove the photos and visuals of the girls from all platforms, respecting their privacy.

The two girls went missing from Tanur on Wednesday. Police traced them to Mumbai with the help of the Railway Protection Force, Maharashtra Police and the Malayali Association in Mumbai after a 36-hour-long search.